It's a festive weekend. With two important festivals beginning today, Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam 2020, people would be already in a happy, enthusiastic mood today. On this day, if you are among the unfortunate ones to report to work, then we have some Saturday Motivation and Saturday Thoughts, to begin with. As we get through the day, we will tell you more trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day.

August 22 as we mentioned earlier marks the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. People welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes today. It is also the festival of Onam, celebrated by Malayali people. It is also the Jain festival of Samvatsari. With so many festivals together, people will share all wishes, greetings and messages with one another. Since there is a pandemic this time and people won't be able to celebrate together, they will look forward to exchanging greetings online. We will keep you updated with all the trends here.

Social media is a nice place to be when you are tired of all the news updates. You can also find a great collection of funny memes that are totally relatable here. There are funny videos which will leave you with a smile. Plus it also acquaints you with bizarre happenings from around the world. So through this section, we will try and get all the things here. From funny memes, viral videos, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets and Facebook posts, we ensure you shall stay afloat all the internet trends. Wishing all our readers a great festive weekend ahead!