Hello Wednesday! While we may be amid the coronavirus pandemic, on the brighter side, we have quite a lot of festivities coming in. We have Durga Puja, Navratri, Halloween which will be followed by Diwali and Chhath. This year we may have to celebrate the festivals at home but nevertheless, the spirits are high. Today, the social media world is abuzz and brighter as ever. Wednesday is all about #WednesdayMotivation, #WednesdayFeels and #WednesdayThoughts! People are sharing there favourite Wednesday motivation quotes and thoughts while making the days of other people better. Twitter and other social media have their hashtags changing every now and then! But here on the viral live blog, we will keep you updated with anything that goes viral. While we wait for more videos and pictures get on the trending page, we promise you to bring them to you via this viral live blog. Anything that trends on social media be it viral videos, funny memes of the day that netizens are and will be sharing in the coming hours today, we'll bring it to you.

Today's event greatly determines what will trend on social media. It is Dhammachakra Pravartan Day / Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din today, we have quite a few posts under the hashtag. It is World Standards Day, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal Birth anniversary that people are celebrating online. Amongst the celeb birthdays it is Ralph Lauren, Zoya Akhtar, Gautam Gambhir, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Glenn Maxwell's birthday today. Fans are taking to social media to celebrate their big day.

People usually share things that motivate them, brighten their days or make them LOL online. Viral baby videos and funny memes have their regular share of space. But here we are all set to keep you updated with the day's event everything trending online, from all areas of life be it sports, entertainment, politics or lifestyle, anything that is on the trending page, we have you covered.