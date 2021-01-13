Good morning, people! Is the mid-week blues upon you already? If yes, worry not, as social media knows rightly to cheer you up and keep you entertained the whole day. As of now, #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts are trending on Twitter, with netizens carving hope and positivity to stay motivated throughout the day. In addition, we are expecting more engagement on different social media apps. Through this blog, you will know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing today, January 13, 2021.

The start of the year, brings in festive cheer to the people of India, as the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti is upcoming. Videos and photos of netizens preparing for the harvest festival are sure to take over the internet. Besides, WhatsApp Privacy Policy memes and jokes continue to crack up the netizens. With some already shifted to alternative apps, other still in doubt if they should, the hilarious reactions are running as one of the top trends on social media, for over a week now. Aside from the memes, we expect more videos, trending topics, debates, and more to be highlighted by internet users, as and when something important comes up.

To know the latest updates from the world of social media, stay in tune with us. We will bring you all the buzz from the internet to keep you hooked throughout the day. Happy Wednesday!