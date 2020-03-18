Happy Wednesday, everyone! It's midweek and social media users are in two minds. While some believe they are inching closer to the weekend, others think they are just two days into the week. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the social media platforms. From funny memes, latest tweets, hilarious GIFs, Facebook posts to trending stories, we promise to keep you updated on everything happening on social media platforms. Stay tuned with this viral blog to know about everything happening on the internet.

March 18 marks various festivals and events around the world. It is also the birthday of a number of popular personalities including Shashi Kapoor, Alisha Chinnoi and Ratna Pathak. It is also Global Recycling Day which highlights the importance of recycling and reusing aiming to reduce waste. Another topic which is of utmost concern is Coronavirus which has spread across countries. It is important to note that as responsible social media users, one should verify that information related to COVID19 should be only verified and shared. Passing on unverified information can cause hue and cry in such a crisis situation.

In the age of social media, users are aware of anything and everything that trends on the platform. Social media has become an important platform for the passage of information. It is also a platform where people can showcase their talent and abilities. Stay tuned with us to know about all the latest viral news. We wish you a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead!