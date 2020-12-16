Christmas 2020 is approaching us. While we are in the middle of a pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key, but the festive spirits remain high. Even at home, people are trying their creative and exciting ways to make Christmas 2020 merrier and memorable. To keep up with the festive spirit, a woman in Australia brought a Woolworths gingerbread house packaging. But she was in for a shock—uncalled Christmas visitors. A giant spider with eggs lurking inside her gingerbread house freaked the woman after she came across the horrifying discovery. The pictures uploaded on Facebook went viral and will scare the sh*t out of you.

Christmas presents and treats are something we all look forward too. The delicious cookies, and sweet treats make the festivity merrier. But no one in the worst dream could ever imagine a spider lurking in a Christmas treat packaging. Katie Gompertz from Sydney detailed the entire incident on her Facebook post with pictures of the spider, crawling inside the gingerbread house box.

“Wait Woolworths this isn’t what I ordered? Only in Australia, only in #2020. Buy a readymade gingerbread house they said, it’ll be easier than building one they said! Seriously I don’t say this often but: why me?” reads her Facebook post caption. The photos further show the female huntsman spider had made a web inside the box and was clutching a sac of egg that contained her babies.

Here Are the Pics:

The post went viral, and it scared the netizens. Woolworths too commented, “Oh no Katie - this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her! Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween.” The supermarket chain further asked for more details so that they can follow up with their supplier, as “this certainly should not have passed quality control.”

However, Katie did not was afraid to take the gingerbread packaging with the mother spider in her car. Woolworths replied again, this time offering to deliver a new replacement of the package free of charge to Katie’s address. Meanwhile, Katie stated that she had left the box outside her apartment and planning to release the mother spider and her babies into the wild.

