UNICEF 'Hand-Washing Dance' Video Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hand Wash Dance Shared by UNICEF. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 4: A video, shared by the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is doing the rounds on the social media, which shows a Vietnamese dancer doing a 'hand-washing dance' to show how one should wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer Quang Afng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus," the UNICEF captioned the video on Twitter.

The song, titled Ghen Co Vy, is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik. Live Updates on Coronavirus .

Amid the coronavirus scare, Netizens are loving this video. A user wrote, "But but... He is touching his face before washing their hands."

Watch Video:

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020

"I love it. It's good for warning people how to protect themselves from virus. Thanks for sharing!," tweeted another user.

A post read: "As a Vietnamese, I am very happy that our message spreads around the world. Thanks very much."

"Be like the Vietnamese! Keep the coronavirus far away from the border," a user remarked.