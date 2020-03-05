New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus cases in India rose to 29, the government informed on Wednesday. The figures took a leap after 15 Italian tourists tested positive for the deadly virus over the last 24 hours. Amid the growing concerns over the spread of respiratory infection, all international passengers will be screened at airports. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Seeing the current situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they would not celebrate Holi 2020 or hold any Holi Milan gathering. Rashtrapati Bhavan also informed that no holi gathering would take place this year. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak, originated in China's Wuhan city in December 2019, has spread to all continents, killing more than 3,000 people and infecting over 90,000. The aviation industry is the worst victim of the outbreak as COVID-19 has affected flight operations worldwide.