Mumbai, April 12: A US teenager had a memorable 18th birthday as he ended up winning a $ 1 million or Rs 8.2 crore lottery on the occasion. Kaleb Hang, who had just reached the lottery participation age, instantly became billionaire. According to the California Lottery, Kaleb did not buy the lottery ticket; rather, his grandmother gave it to him as a gift to commemorate the teen's 18th birthday. When he scratched the ticket and learned of the significant prize, the child and his mother were en route to go fishing.

Kaleb said that he was indeed excited after finding out the prize money on the lottery ticket and wasn’t really expecting it. He claimed that in order to acknowledge what had occurred, they had to stop their car. Dubai Lottery Winner: Indian Driver Ajay Ogula in UAE Wins Over Rs 33 Crore in Easy6 Emirates Draw.

I was going fishing with my mum when I scratched it when we were driving. We needed to stop, he continued, as I clarified that it was $1,000,000.00. Kaleb didn't carry his ID out of the ordinary since the fishing excursion was routine. In order to retrieve Kaleb's ID and claim the money, the mother and son team had to turn around and return home.

'The Perfect Gift' is the name of the Scratchers ticket that made the teenager an instant millionaire. Kaleb’s grandmother had bought it at the Oasis Market in Turlock for him. Kaleb disclosed that he intends to use the lump sum money to pay his college tuition and make investments in the future when asked what he expects to do with it.

Previously, in a similar instance, a Florida woman struck it lucky and won $2 million (about Rs 16.41 crore) in a lottery just two days after her daughter's cancer treatment was over. Lucky Man Wins Third Lottery Using Vehicle's Broken Odometer Number in Maryland.

Woman, later identified as Geradline Gimblet, is from Florida and has lived her entire life saving money to pay for her daughter's medical expenses.

