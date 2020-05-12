Video of Fire Sweeping Through Park in Spain Without Burning Trees Shocks Netizens, Turns Out to be Controlled Fire to Burn Fluff From Poplar Trees

Fire Sweeps Through Park in Spain Without Burning Trees (Photo Credits: Club De Montaña Calahorra Facebook)

A video of fire sweeping through the ground in a park has gone viral on social media platforms leaving netizens amused. Quite strangely, the fire does not burn any tree or bush just burning an upper layer of white fluff. The unusual clip was captured by Juan Carlos Gil Lopez in the town of Calahorra in the northern Spanish region of La Rioja. As the fire sweeps past, it shows the undamaged layer of seeds in the Cidacos park. It is believed that it was controlled fire which does not burn away everything. Is The Forest Breathing? Know the Reality of This Viral Video From Quebec.

Gil Lopez was quoted as saying, "I live by the park and went out with my eight-year-old daughter Cayetana for a walk, as is allowed, and we saw as if there was dust in the park. When we approached we then saw a small fire. I have never seen anything like this before." He further says, "The grass did not get burnt, it was amazing seeing it green again." Gil said that after seeing the fire, he called up emergency services and firefighters to put out the flames. Netizens meanwhile pointed out that the seeds were of the black poplar tree which is highly flammable. However, the fire burned through the seeds leaving the trees and grass undamaged.

Fire Sweeps Through Park in Spain Without Burning Trees:

As various theories began doing rounds on social media platforms, RT reported that local authorities were burning a layer of fluff from the fruits of Canadian poplar trees which appears as the white substance by using controlled fire. The video went viral after it was posted on the Facebook page of Club De Montaña Calahorra garnering various reactions and insights on the unique kind of fire.