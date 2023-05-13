If you have checked out the internet recently, you'll know that at the most recent Misfits Boxing press conference for KSI's rematch with Joe Fournier, OnlyFans star Astrid Wett punched TikTok star Alexia Grace in a large altercation. Yes, the video is going viral and HOW! Astrid Wett, a star of XXX OnlyFans, punched Alexia Grace, a TikTok model, during a large brawl during the press conference celebrating KSI's comeback. Teaching Assistant With XXX OnlyFans Account Gets Strict Warning! British Columbia School Warns Woman Employee for Creating Adult Content on Social Media.

With wins over TikTok sensation Keeley Coltran and former Love Island star AJ Bunker in her first two fights, Wett has advanced significantly in her YouTube boxing career. She now holds the Misfits Boxing crown. Since beginning her fighting career, she has engaged in several intense rivalries, including one with Elle Brooke, with whom she engaged in previous brawls at press events.

The press conference held yesterday in advance of the Misfits' seventh performance, which included KSI's meeting with Joe Fournier as its centrepiece, was attended by the XXX OnlyFans model. Wett was present at the combat show as a member of the crowd, but she experienced water being thrown over her by TikTok star Grace.

She was upset by her opponent's behaviour and made the decision to assault her. She flew out of position and caught hold of her rival, who was also confronted by a sea of guards. Before she too fired her own shot at the Misfits champion, Wett was able to fling her arm back and unleash a powerful blow that knocked her opponent to the ground.

WATCH: Video of XXX OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Punching Rival Model in Major Fight During KSI Face-off :

DONT MESS WITH THE CHAMP https://t.co/vPcTYoATL8 — Astrid Wett (@AstridWett) May 11, 2023

The two eventually became separated after continuing to reach out to one another across a sea of security. Wett was later taken in by a member of the advancing team. Although Grace was pulled away from her adversary, it seems the two have raised the stakes for a prospective confrontation to the highest level.

After Grace and fellow TikToker GK Barry defeated Bunker by a narrow margin in terms of points, Wett originally called her out while she was away. The former, who frequently attacked KSI in her videos, insisted she would enter the ring and was present to face Wett at the news conference.

