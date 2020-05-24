Virginity For COVID-19 Funds! Sarah Keihl, Indonesian Instagram Influencer Auctions Her Virginity Online to Raise Funds for Victims, Issues Apology Later (Watch Video)

Sarah Keihl (Photo Credits: sarahkeihl/ Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our mind. With humans being confined to stay indoors, the ‘new normal’ life has become challenging to deal with. Again, the rising cases give a different level of panic, every time we across the numbers. There are attempts on both government and private grounds to help those who are battling with the virus. Individuals are also participating in various charities in a bid to raise funds and assist the victims of COVID-19. Among them is an Indonesian woman, identified as Sarah Salsabila, better known as Sarah Keihl has reportedly auctioned off her virginity for coronavirus relief. Yes, as much bizarre it may sound, the Instagram influencer has sparked a massive controversy after claiming that she wants to sell her virginity to raise funds to help those battling against COVId-19. But before she could make any money, Sarah’s move was significantly criticised online. She later issued an apology on Instagram, following huge backlash with her video going viral. Kaylen Ward Trades Nude Photos for Australian Bushfire Charity: American Model Shares Her 'REAL' Instagram Account.

Announcing her virginity auction, Sarah took to Instagram uploading a video as to why she wanted to do it. She was willing to auction off her virginity with a starting price of $135,000. “I, Sarah, am making the biggest decision of my life to auction my virginity, starting from 2 billion rupiahs. One hundred percent of the funds will be donated to all the warriors against Covid-19, and whoever else needs money,” as translated by media reports. Naked Philanthropist Kaylen Ward, Who Raised Money for Australian Bushfire Victims Lands in Trouble! Netizens Accuse Her of Sex Trafficking After Tweet Goes Viral.

Sarah faced immense criticism after her video went viral. The beauty and lifestyle influencer started getting attacked online, and some labelled her as “desperate.” Her Instagram video was immediately taken down, but not before her followers re-shared it.

She was blasted by netizens. Although some rushed to her defence, others immensely criticised her move, calling it a publicity stunt.

people: food donations, etc. Meanwhile, Sarah Keihl: 2M auction 100% virginity fund donated. pic.twitter.com/KSJMYrJOov — rin ❀ (@ravishklatakorn) May 20, 2020

Following the backlash, Sarah took to Instagram to clarify her move. The influencer claimed that the video was pure sarcasm and an ironic jab at those who were not taking the pandemic seriously. “I’m sorry for creating the controversy. In truth, the virginity auction was my idea of satire of those who aren’t sensitive to the situation,” her apology letter reads, as translated in reports. “But clearly my sarcasm was too much and I deeply beg for your forgiveness. I had no intention of violating women and I also had no intention of auctioning my virginity,” she added.

Sarah’s video was taken down following criticism. Her Instagram, which has over 340K followers cover content related to beauty and lifestyle. Meanwhile, Indonesia reported more than 21,000 coronavirus cases with above 1,300 deaths in the country. The soaring infects have dampened the Eid 2020 festivities in Indonesia, like many other nations.