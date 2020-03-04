Naked Philanthropist Kaylen Ward, Who Raised Money for Australian Bushfire Victims Lands in Trouble! Netizens Accuse Her of Sex Trafficking After Tweet Goes Viral

Naked Philanthropist Kaylen Ward (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Instagram model, who went viral early in January, 2020 for exchanging her nudes to raise money to donate the Australian bushfire victims has made the headlines again. But this time, it is slightly more controversial. Kaylen Ward, who goes by Twitter handle, ‘Naked Philanthropist’ has been accused of sex trafficking by the netizens. Ward tweeted, for casting call, promoting a would-be reality TV show. However, her tweet was inappropriate on many levels. Ward’s followers were quick to note that and soon her tweet went viral on social media. Netizens have accused her of pimping and sex trafficking. Although, the original tweet was deleted, internet users took a screenshot and shared on the platform to slam her. Instagram Model Kaylen Ward Posts Nude Selfies and X-rated NSFW Photos to Raise Donations for Australian Bushfire Victims, Account Deactivated.

On February 3, Ward tweeted that she was looking for girls with little or no sex work experience and who are interested in getting started. “I am looking for girls with little to NO only fans or sex work experience who are interested in getting started. You will live in a mansion with approx 15-20 other girls and will be trained on how to be successful on only fans and social media. We will also be filming for TV & YT,” reads her now-deleted tweet. In the follow-up tweet, the Instagram model asked her followers to “Comment below if you want an application to be casted for LA Dream Girls.” Ward’s original tweet was deleted, but Twitter user @adrierrose_ took a screenshot and shared it on social media. Know Kaylen Ward, The Naked Philanthropist (@lilearthangelk) Who Sent XXX Nude Photos in Exchange of Funds for Australia Bushfire.

she deleted it but the internet never forgets https://t.co/q4Upz4TxWf pic.twitter.com/xka5PadgwO — adrie rose 🇯🇲 🇮🇹 (@adrierose_) March 3, 2020

Many pointed out the apparent shadiness of the request on the tweet. She was slammed by the netizens on social media who called her a pimp and accused her of sex trafficking.

She’s trying to make a “reality show “ apparently lmfao — power bottom who cant drive (@kaffkarockopera) March 3, 2020

a. pimp. they’re going to make porn and she’ll get rich. hate it. hate her. — adrie rose 🇯🇲 🇮🇹 (@adrierose_) March 3, 2020

Yeah this is a HUGE yikes, especially because she specified that she’s only looking for girls with NO sex work experience. That sounds gross and exploitative. — ✨Jessica Starling✨ (@J3ssicaStarling) March 3, 2020

This is sooooo fucking shady. The wording.... wow straight up predator. This has major sex trafficking vibes. Young SWs or new SWs please do not fall for this. This sounds exactly like something a pimp would say. https://t.co/fhX3I8NGLP — Rhinestone Stripper (@Cre3pNasty) March 3, 2020

Ward responded to the backlash in a serious of videos and tweets, defending herself.

“I understand that I presented my idea way too soon before I was able to present all of the information and logistics, it was just something that I was really excited about doing and wanted to share with you guys,” she reiterated her position in a follow-up tweet. Kaylen Ward Trades Nude Photos for Australian Bushfire Charity: American Model Shares Her 'REAL' Instagram Account,

I understand that I presented my idea way too soon before I was able to present all of the information and logistics, it was just something that I was really excited about doing and wanted to share with you guys. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) March 3, 2020

The Naked Philanthropist reportedly raised $1 million to combat the Australian fires, after she exchanged her nude photos. Her bold move for a good cause was appreciated wildly by followers. She even encouraged many at the time to follow the same in a bid to help the Australian wildfire victims.