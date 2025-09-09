Just days back, social media was abuzz due to a messy fallout between content creator and influencer Apoorva Mukhija and her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya. Just weeks later, the Kaleshi queen is back, grabbing headlines after announcing a two-month-long India tour from October to November 2025. Netizens reacting to the announcement have questioned the purpose of the tour and what exactly she will be doing on the stage. Some have even trolled the creator. ‘Truth Always Comes Out Babe’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Finally REACTS to Her Ex-Boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s Cheating Allegations.

Apoorva Mukhija Announces India Tour

Apoorva Mukhija recently dropped a big announcement for her fans and followers. In a post shared by the organisers on Instagram, the popular social media figure will be doing an India tour in October and November 2025. However, as of now, the cities have not been shared by the organisers. Even the exact dates have not been revealed yet. Some of her fans showed interest in the tour announcement and requested her to visit their city.

Apoorva Mukhija Announces India Tour in October-November 2025

Netizens React to Apoorva Mukhija’s India Tour Announcement

Despite recent controversies, Apoorva Mukhija continues to enjoy a strong and loyal fan following on social media. But the internet is vast, and hate is inevitable. After she announced her India tour, many users questioned what she would actually do on stage. While some trolled her, others were genuinely curious about what she plans to offer through this tour.

A netizen wrote, "What is she gonna do? Don't know who will pay to hear her cos she's crazy for sure." Another wrote, "Bhai karegi kya ye stage pe?" Another user wondered, "What would she be doing on stage? Talk?" ‘Ab Agar Koi Aur Bakwaas Kari’: Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex-Boyfriend Utsav Dahiya Accuses Her of Cheating for Content; Influencer Faces Fallout After Sufi Motiwala Ends Friendship (Watch Video).

Netizens Troll Apoorva Mukhija After Her India Tour Announcement

Announcement Comes Months After ‘IGL’ Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija is not a stranger to headlines. Before grabbing attention due to her ex-boyfriend's viral video, the content creator was embroiled in legal trouble due to a controversial episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made a controversial joke about parents,s which drew heavy outrage.

