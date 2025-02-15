Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has faced intense backlash following her appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show. Alongside YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, she was criticised for making inappropriate and crude remarks that sparked outrage. Viewers were quick to express their disappointment, leading to a heated debate across social media about the boundaries of humour and respect on public platforms. Amid the controversy, Apoorva has been subjected to sexual assault threats, prompting her friend Rida Tharana to slam the trolls. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Removed From IIFA 2025 Promoters List Following Karni Sena’s Threat.

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Apoorva Mukhija's close friend and fellow content creator, Rida Tharana, has come forward to defend her against the intense online abuse, including sexual assault threats, death threats and harassment. Rida strongly condemned the hateful behaviour, expressing her frustration by saying, "A woman could have the same issue as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse. How do you ever feel safe when you're constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?" Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Inquiry by Cultural Department Officials After FIR Lodged Against YouTuber Regarding Vulgarity in Samay Raina's Show ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show.

Rida Tharana Comes Out in Support of Friend Apoorva Mukhija

Rida Tharana's Instagram Story

Apoorva Mukhija's Controversial Appearance on 'India's Got Latent'

It's so unfair, the hate and cruelty she's being put through. I just hope none of you ever have to experience what she's going through," Rida added.

Apoorva Makhija Dropped From IIFA 2025 List Of Promoters

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija has been removed from the list of official ambassadors for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA 2025) awards in Jaipur next month. The decision follows threats from the Karni Sena to disrupt a planned shoot involving Apoorva, stemming from the backlash over her recent controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent.

