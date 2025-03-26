A shocking video from Calgary’s Bow Valley College Train Station shows a man violently pushing a girl on the platform. The video, which has gone viral, shows the attacker, wearing a blue jacket and dark grey trousers, attempting to choke the girl, who appeared to be a student. Bystanders did not intervene. Several social media users claimed the victim is Indian, sparking outrage and allegations of racism. However, Calgary police have stated that the attack is not believed to be racially motivated. The accused, identified as Braydon Joseph James French, has been arrested. Police said their Diversity Resource Team is engaging with affected community members as the investigation continues. US: Indian-Origin Businessman Dies After Being Assaulted by Unidentified Suspect in Washington.

Indian-Origin Woman Assaulted in Canada (Trigger Warning)

Visuals have emerged from the City Hall/Bow Valley College Train Station in Calgary, Canada, where a man violently pushed a girl on the platform. Shockingly, no one nearby stepped in to help her. Several social media posts claim that the girl is of Indian origin. pic.twitter.com/ABSvrj7ZoZ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 24, 2025

Accused Arrested

We are aware of a video circulating on social media that depicts an incident involving a woman standing on a downtown CTrain station platform. 📍On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approx. 1:40 p.m., the victim was standing on the south side of the Third Street S.E. CTrain station,… pic.twitter.com/fOveisKZou — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)