It is that time of the year. The time that wraps up all your horny time binge watch. Ok, we're not talking crazy, we are talking about Pornhub.com's 9th Year in Review. The rundown of the year's XXX clips, stars and genres. We are talking about the biggest trends, phrases, and searches from 2022 from Pornhub.com. Via a tonne of vibrant infographics that are packed with data gathered by the statisticians of XXX website Pornhub.com, we can figure out what kind of 18+ content people watched the most. Let's check out some commentary to touch on the key themes and dig down to the specifics to show how the year 2022 changed how people throughout the world of XXX porn. Pornhub Year in Review 2022: XXX Loving Fans Search for Abella Danger, Hentai, Reality Porn, Yinyleon and a Lot More on 18+Website!

Abella Danger is this year's most searched pornstar on Pornhub.com

Abella Danger displaced Lana Rhoades as the most searched-for pornstar this year, moving up to the top spot. The third-most searched pornstar on Pornhub after Riley Reid and Eva Elfie was dropped, Angela White rose +3 spots to complete the Top 5. The Top 5 Pornstars have amassed more than 7.1 billion total video views between them! Fans also actively look out for their favourite characters in sexual scenarios, and almost every year, some of them make it up into the top-most searched lists of sites. Checkout Pornhub's Most Searched Movies & Characters in 2022.

XXX Pornstars who made significant progress in 2022 include Violet Myers, whose ranking rose by 13 spots to join our Top 10, and Emiliy Willis. Rae Lil Black, Sky Bri, and Lasirena69 increased in the rank to +19, +12, and +14, respectively. All of the pornstars who are more frequently viewed by women than by males are gay or bisexual. That comes as no surprise to the Pornhub.com statistics since 46.7% of homosexual male porn is seen by female visitors! Visitors who are female are +409% more likely than men to view movies featuring Armond Rizzo, +291% more interested in Devin Trez, and +253% more interested in Dante Colle. "Hentai" has been the most popular porn search term for the last few years. It is getting more popular with each passing year. So, what does hentai mean?

Reality porn is the most popular trend this year. The popularity of the Reality category increased by +169% to enter the Top 20, while the Amateur category's popularity decreased by -19%. Our statisticians hypothesise that while the quality of the movies has increased as more amateur models have transitioned to full-time performers, viewers are still looking for a genuine homemade porn experience.

