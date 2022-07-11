OnlyFans content creator, Allie Rae, has gained an enormous fan following on social media platforms for her adult content that has earned her huge numbers. The former ICU nurse entered the adult entertainment industry and also has a crypto-friendly porn website named WetSpace. XXX star Allie Rae became one of the top creators within a concise period of joining OnlyFans. The 38-year-old ex-nurse revealed all about how she started with the platform, which has led her to earn over $1 million a year. Who Is OnlyFans XXX Star Holly Jane? Check Out HOTTEST Pics and Videos of the Adult Star Whose Journey to Popularity Wasn’t an Easy One.

According to Narcity Canada, Rae revealed that her sexual acts with her husband Stephen appear to be her most profitable content. Apart from that, she also makes solo content where she posts hot and bold pictures online. During her talk show, Rae said, "I always play up the hot sexy wife vibes, you know. I would say content on my husband is definitely the most profitable content we have." Volleyball Player Key Alves on XXX Platform OnlyFans, Reveals It’s Her Biggest Source of Income!

Initially, Rae started to do craft beer reviews on Instagram, which brought about 3000 followers to her channel. However, she gained immense popularity only after she started off with the seductive content that has made her take home over $469,000 in a month! Talking about her monthly income, Rae remarked, "If I dropped four videos this month, there's no doubt I'm going to be over $250,000 or at least to upper $220,000."

Rae's online career has accrued her favourable fame and money. The Florida-based influencer, content creator, & nurse also became an entrepreneur after she began her porn website in February 2022. The CEO of WetSpace decided to shut down adult content on the platform to protect herself and other creators on OnlyFans. However, she walked back on and said that she stands by the content she posts in general.

Thus, after her doctorate degree, she said that she's more focused on her new line of business. Rae is further trying to maximise her income and work on herself and the content that gets her results.

