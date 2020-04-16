Woman Strips Naked, Climbs on Top of Police Car, Breaking Spain’s Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Protocol (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

An unidentified blonde woman was captured running naked and standing on top of a police car. The bizarre moment was witnessed by neighbours who were participating in the daily applauds for the healthcare workers in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. Her act also violated Spain’s stay-at-home protocol. She was first filmed resisting arrest with her clothes on at first but stripped off naked after being released on bail by a judge. She then hopped on top of a cruiser before taken to the custody again. The video has been uploaded on the internet, where the woman was described as a 41-year-old Spanish national by reporters. Atlanta Woman Arrested For Crashing Her Car and Stealing News Van With Reporter Who Came to Cover the Accident, Wrecks it As Well.

The woman was first picked up by cops after neighbours reported that she had been streaking during a daily tribute to emergency workers in Torremolinos in southern Spain. She went completely nude and stood on top of the police’s car after being released by the court on bail. The clip shows the woman standing with her hands held above her head while nude atop a patrol car outside a police station. Not much information was immediately available. It was reported that after the scene, three cops took her back to the custody and was later taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Italian Neighbours Enjoy Drinks in Quarantine by Clinging Glasses With Support of Poles From Balconies.

Watch Video:

Spain’s rate of new infections has been falling. Being one of the worst-hit countries, Spain reportedly decided to begin and ease strict lockdown measures that have brought its economy to a standstill. Factory and construction personnel were allowed to resume to work; however, the wide coronavirus lockdown remains in force.