Atlanta Woman Arrested For Crashing Her Car and Stealing News Van With Reporter Who Came to Cover the Accident, Wrecks it As Well

Atlanta woman crashes car (Photo Credits: @johnjspink, Unsplash Twitter)

Atlanta police said that a woman who crashed her own car stole the van of the TV news channel that was covering the incident. She paid no heed to the news reporter's screams who was inside the van and ended up wrecking that vehicle too. 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford took over the van when police arrived to investigate the crash. The WGCL-TV van had reached the place of the incident on Tuesday morning to cover it, Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery said. Overspeeding Car Rams Into Students, Flings Cyclist in Cherthala, Watch Video (Graphic Content Warning)

While news station's photographer was out of the video, reporter Itani Hughes was sitting in the back, editing video. Avery said she screamed on realising what had happened and tried to make her stop, but she did not listen to her. So, the reporter put on the seat belt and the van ended up crashing about 1.61 km from the first crash scene. Soon, officers got into the cars and followed the van trying to stop it. It happened around 6 am in Midtown Atlanta. The cops were investigating a car crash at 270 17th Street in northwest Atlanta when the crime happened. The van crashed near 250 The Prado. BMW Car Hit by Running Train in Los Angeles, Driver Escapes Miraculously (Watch Terrifying Viral Video)

Watch The Video Below:

Breaking: Woman arrested for stealing tv news vehicle with reporter inside. This happened in Ansley Park. pic.twitter.com/sRWrhMQjdU — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 14, 2020

Channel 46 TV Van That Was Stolen With Reporter Inside:

WATCH: Channel 46 TV van stolen with reporter inside. Crash at Prada and Peachtree Circle - https://t.co/RrMRstpHBu #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dIUDH0XtK5 — John Spink (@johnjspink) April 14, 2020

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Developing: APD says the woman stole the news vehicle at Atlantic Station after crashing another vehicle. Reporter, who is pregnant was not hurt. pic.twitter.com/YbMQx2leqt — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 14, 2020

Fortunately, Hughes was not hurt in the incident, but Lunsford was taken to the hospital with an arm injury. Avery said that both the woman are pregnant. Talking about the charges against the Lunsford, police said that she can be held for kidnapping. It is not known if she had an attorney who could speak to her.