Italian Neighbours Enjoy Drinks in Quarantine by Clinging Glasses With Support of Poles From Balconies (Watch Viral Video)

Italians in quarantine drink together (Photo Credits: Mauro Ricigliano Facebook)

Quarantine may have confined you to homes, but that did not stop people of the Italian town of Bella from having drinks with their neighbours. Video of families standing in their balconies clinking glasses has gone viral on social media platforms. They attached glasses to poles and stretched it standing in their balconies. People can be heard laughing and celebrating while clinking glasses. The video was shared by a Facebook user who also seems to have been a part of the celebrations. Italy is one of the worst affected countries due by coronavirus.

Earlier last week, as people continued to be in quarantine, photos of people in the Italian town of Naples who have lowered bread baskets with food and from their balconies had gone viral. Called 'support baskets' it is for those who cannot afford meals during this crisis situation. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the country continues to grapple under the clutches of the deadly virus. Easter celebrations were curtailed as the country goes through one of the worst situations they have ever faced.

Italian Neighbors Enjoy Drinks by Clinging Glasses From Balconies:

The COVID-19 has claimed another 602 lives in Italy on Monday, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 162,488. Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there were 675 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 104,291. Of those infected, 28,011 are hospitalised while 3,186 are in intensive care. According to the government's nationwide lockdown, people are forbidden from leaving their homes expect for basic needs like getting groceries, health emergencies of walking their dogs.