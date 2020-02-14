'Cheating husband' Caught With Pregnant Woman! Wife's Friend's Posts The Antenatal Ward Scene Online

Cheating Husband (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cheating is not a very uncommon phenomenon these days. However, sometimes, when the friend of the person being cheated on has to witness the act, it throws the person into the dilemma. Same happened with this woman who might have to tell her best friend that she believes her husband is cheating on her. She spotted her best friend's husband on an antenatal ward with a pregnant woman and it did seem to her like cheating. The mum-to-be was at the hospital for an appointment when she noticed that her bestie's partner with a "visibly pregnant young lady". She also said the pair were acting like a couple.

She posted the incident on parenting website Mumsnet for advice, reports the Liverpool Echo after being shocked and not knowing how to handle this. She posted her story under the title "seeing friend's darling husband at anti-natal with other woman". She wrote: "Just returned from my Anti natal apt. While waiting in the room I saw one of my oldest friends DH [Dear Husband] with a young lady!! "She was [visibly] pregnant. By their actions, they were def a couple! They were sitting in a far corner and it was only when I went to get a drink that I noticed them."

She further wrorte: "They didn’t notice me. My DF [Dear Friend] and her DH are still together. My DF moved to DH village about 3 years ago when they met and married. He wasn’t from this village originally. She adores him. How do I tell her? What would you do? I was shocked when I saw him and I regret not speaking to him now."

She received a lot of reactions online. One Mumsnet user replied: "You need to tell her but there is every chance she won’t believe you. He’ll probably lie through his teeth and say you were seeing things or it was someone else..."