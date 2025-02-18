If the first few hours of waking up are spent making a fresh list of five-letter words, you already know the allure of the internet’s viral word game—Wordle. The word puzzle game has quickly become a defining trend. Its popularity extends around the globe. There’s hardly anyone who hasn’t heard of the game and isn’t already obsessed with it. Each day, with new answers, gamers are hooked to guess one new five-letter word in no more than six attempts. Today was no different. So, what’s the wordle answer for today, February 18? Scroll down to find Tuesday’s answer for Wordle game #1340, with easy strategies, Wordle hints, clues, and tips to ace the word game every time you play. Wordle Hints and Answers Guide: What 5-Letter Words Contain Maximum Vowels? Tips, Tricks and Strategies To Help You Solve the Next Word Puzzle Game.

Designed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, Wordle had only a few players a month after launching in 2021. But that number skyrocketed into the millions. With millions of users, the founder sold the word puzzle game to the New York Times for a price in the seven figures. Wordle Funny Memes and Jokes Rule the Internet: Hilarious Instagram Posts, Wordle Cheat Meme Templates and Images That Sum Up Everyone’s Obsession With the Word Game.

Wordle Answer Today, February 18

The Wordle answer for today, February 18, 2025, is ‘Indie.’

Wordle Hints: Easy Strategies, Clues and Tips

Start with the same word. Gamers often analyse that starting the game with the same word every time can give you a baseline strategy for every game. Eventually, you might pick the right word on your first try.

You can also start with a word that has a lot of vowels. Some wordle players have reportedly found success in beginning the game with a word with several vowels.

It is a good strategy to check common word endings. When you rely on common word structures, it is a great way to reduce your list of possible words. The more you play, the more familiar you become with these common patterns.

Avoid plurals. For instance, if you have ‘past’ as your first four letters, the answer won’t be the plural ‘pasts.’ But words such as ‘pasta’, ‘paste’ and ‘pasty’ are much more likely.

Wordle is all about creativity. The secret to keeping a streak alive involves switching between unusual strategies every time you play.

