In 2021, the world was introduced to a new word puzzle game that quickly took it by storm. Ever since its release, Wordle has become the internet’s favourite puzzle game. The game is highly addictive, fun, and engaging owing to its simple rules that make it easy for everyone to play. The rules of the game are simple. Guess the five-letter word of the day in the least amount of tries possible. Players get five chances and colour-coded hints in the boxes. The box turning green indicates that the letter is placed correctly. The box turning yellow indicates that the letter is part of the answer but not placed in the correct position. The box turning grey indicates that the letter is not a part of the final five-letter word. Wordle Meaning: What Is Wordle? How Do You Play It? Beginner’s Guide to Internet’s Favourite Word Game.

Every day, we come across social media users proudly flaunting their Wordle results and streaks. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned Wordle player, you might be looking for clues and hints to win! When making guesses, select words with a mix of consonants and vowels. They help you narrow down your guesses. However, a question that is often asked is, which words have the most number of vowels in them? To help you, here are some potential words for Wordle that contain the maximum number of vowels.

Are There 5-Letter Words With 5 Vowels?

If your strategy is to get as many correct vowels as possible in the first or second try itself, you might be looking for five-letter words that have five vowels in them. Unfortunately, the English language does not have a five-letter word with all vowels.

5-Letter Words With 4 Vowels

Since there are no five-letter words with all vowels, your next best try is to attempt five-letter words with four vowels in them. Does the English language have them? Luckily, it does! There are many options to choose from, and you should be able to identify at least one correct vowel with the help of these words. As a tip, try to avoid words like ‘aioli’ as it repeats the vowels, and you may not get useful information. Instead, try five-letter words with four non-repeating vowels like Uraei, audio, Louie, ourie, adieu, miaou, Ouija, auloi, and aurei.

5-Letter Words With 3 Vowels

If the five-letter words with four vowels are just not your thing, try five-letter words with three vowels in them. There are quite a few options to pick and choose from in this category. Five-letter words with three non-repeating vowels that you can try for Wordle are mauve, argue, naïve, waive, patio, voice, abuse, ocean, guide, quail, video, raise, alien, media, quite, quiet, union, irate, sauce, alone, soare, house, haute, movie, cameo, imbue, utile, saute, radio, piano, rotate, and arise. Wordle Answers From December 8 to December 13: Past Wordle Answers, Five-Letter Words, Clues and Hints to Improve Your Winning Chances on the Next Word Game.

Always starting with words that have maximum vowels might not always be the best strategy, as your goal is to not just identify the vowel present in the word but the right position as well. Your best bet would be to start with five-letter words that contain three vowels in them, as these words will most likely help you arrive at the final answer faster.

