It is not always that the XXX OnlyFans industry is surrounded by intense murder-related controversies. In recently made public pictures, the XXX OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is shown drenched in blood, as if she had just fatally stabbed her partner, and the serrated knife she allegedly used is visible on the bloody crime scene floor. OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Pleaded Miami Police For Help Before Murdering Her Boyfriend in Self-Defense, Says Report.

The 26-year-old is depicted barefoot, sporting a sports bra robe, and white NBA sweatpants stained with her boyfriend Christian Obumseli's blood after she is accused of fatally stabbing him on April 3 in their opulent Miami condo. Other graphic crime scene images depict the apartment covered in blood splatters and streaks following what appears to have been a battle involving the knife, which is covered in dried blood on the floor. With one orange artificial nail still intact on an index finger after the others allegedly fell off in the violent battle, Clenney appears to have dried blood on her nails in one of the photos where she is shown holding her hands.

You Can View The Pictures Here

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's chilling murder threat revealed https://t.co/tgvR3wOj6C pic.twitter.com/DxR5mil19c — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2022

Clenney was charged with second-degree murder for the death of her crypto trader beau, but her lawyers have asserted that she killed him in self-defence during a tumultuous relationship. The images, which The Post got from the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office, are in addition to more recent ones that depict Clenney covered in bruises following the assault. The murder case features evidence of the couple's unhealthy relationship, including an audio clip of Clenney berating and abusing her partner.

In one image made available by the prosecution, sweatpants covered in blood can be seen. Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans, has 2 million Instagram followers. On OnlyFans, Clenney used the alias Courtney Tailor. Clenney's counsel has asserted that when she stabbed her lover Christian Obumseli, she was acting in self-defence.

