Thane, December 28: An oil tanker overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, injuring its driver, civic officials said. Traffic movement on the road was affected for sometime, they said. The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The vehicle driver received minor injuries and was hospitalised, he said. As the tanker overturned, the oil spilled from it on the road. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and carried out the cleaning operation, the official said. Thane Bus Accident Video: Six People Injured After Bus Meets With an Accident on Patli Pada Bridge.

Oil Tanker Overturns in Thane:

Oil tanker overturns in #Thane; driver injured More details here https://t.co/pa0ezftmg6 📸Praful Gangurde/ HT pic.twitter.com/xZGAwWGfqu — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)