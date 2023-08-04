In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, six people were injured in a bus accident in Thane district. As per news agency ANI, the accident took place on the Patli Pada Bridge in Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that the injured have been admitted to the nearest civil hospital. A video of the incident showing the bus being damaged in the accident has also gone viral on social media. Thane: TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Central Maidan; Passengers Escape Unhurt (Watch Video).

Thane Bus Accident Video

Maharashtra | Six people were injured in a bus accident on Patli Pada Bridge in Thane. The injured have been admitted to the nearest civil hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/c457TKr36G — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)