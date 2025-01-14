Honda BigWing India has teased the launch of a new motorcycle in India, rumoured to be CB650R. In the teaser image, Honda shared an image of a bike that may be the next CB650R 2025 model. It has a round-shaped headlight, the sportier street look of the motorcycle and a screen in the middle of the handlebar steering. The upcoming bike will likely follow the same pattern as the previous models and offer a distinct cafe racer bike design. More details and its launch date will be revealed by Honda BigWing India soon. 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Teased, Launch in January 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Honda CB650R 2025 Teased Ahead of Launch?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda BigWing India (@bigwingindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)