New Delhi, January 11 : Keeway has launched the SR250 neo-retro bike in India, on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023. The Keeway SR250 has been priced Rs 1.49 lakh. Check all the details in the video below : Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen MG Hector Price Announced Officially; Know Features and Other Details Here.

Keeway SR250 Launched in India :

