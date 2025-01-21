TVS Motor Company shared an update on January 21, 2024, and announced its upcoming collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), as the binding agreements are yet to be executed. The automakers unveil advanced electric vehicle concepts. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the companies showcased electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers to address the need for sustainable and efficient mobility in India. In the collaboration, TVS Motor would focus on the manufacturing, marketing, and co-development of the vehicles. Hyundai would provide design, engineering, and technology expertise. However, it's important to note that the binding agreements for this partnership have yet to be executed. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Over 90 New Products Launched in 1st Two Days of Auto Expo 2025; Check Details.

TVS Motor and Hyundai Motor Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts at Auto Expo 2025

TVS Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) today unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The concept models address the pressing need for sustainable mobility and align with the evolving… pic.twitter.com/OUkcgqzPKh — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)