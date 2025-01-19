MG Motor India has unveiled the new Majestor SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, calling it the “tallest, longest, and widest D+ SUV.” The MG Majestor comes with a bold blacked-out grille, sleek LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Additionally, the SUV include connected LED taillights. The SUV is expected to be offered with 6 and 7 seater options. It may come with Level 2 ADAS features, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The MG Majestor price is expected to be around INR 39 lakh (ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (See Pics).

MG Majestor SUV Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025

