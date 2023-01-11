New Delhi, January 11 : MG Motor India has officially revealed the prices of its new updated 2023 Hector on the first (preview) day of the Auto Expo 2023. Called the ‘Next-Gen Hector’, the updated SUV’s price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India Unveils 3D Metaverse Platform 'MGverse ' To Offer Virtual Tour of MG Pavilion.

The 2023 MG Hector gets styling updates all over, new added features and most importantly ADAS tech. On the outside, the SUV comes with an all-new front fascia, restyled rear-end, and a new Dune Brown exterior colour option. The next-gen MG Hector now boasts of sleek LED DRLs and a diamond mesh grille at the front, while at the back there are refreshed bumpers tweaked tail lights and rear skid plates. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

The MG Hector 2023 model also gets a refreshed cabin, and boasts of a host of added safety features including six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera. The most important update is the addition of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced driver assistance systems). The ADAS suite comes with a long list of features including forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, etc.

The new 2023 MG Hector is offered in five variants - Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro and comes with five, six and seven-seater configuration options to choose from.

