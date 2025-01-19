Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Concept CLA-Class at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing the brand’s vision for the future of electric mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class EV comes with striking front LED lights with an animated star pattern, offering a sleek, futuristic look and low-energy LED technology. The interior of the car looks premium with a white interior. The Concept CLA-Class will feature 21-inch wheels and belongs to Mercedes-Benz's all-electric lineup, which is said to offer a driving range of up to 750 Km on a single charge. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Revealed at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025; Check Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class at Auto Expo 2025

“Unveiling the future of luxury and performance—The Concept CLA-Class takes center stage at the Arena of Desire at Bharat Mobility 2025.” #ConceptCLAclass#CLA#MercedesBenz #BharatMobilityGlobalExpo2025 #Arenaofdesire pic.twitter.com/QHayAlJYRs — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) January 19, 2025

