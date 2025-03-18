China's BYD Auto has unveiled its new EV charging platform that can charge electric vehicles within 5 minutes. The 1,000kW EV charging system from BYD is capable of providing up to 292 miles (470 kilometres) within 5 minutes of charge. The company calls the batteries used in the system "flash-charge batteries" and said that it redesigned the blade batteries for faster ion transfer in the "electrolyte and less resistance through the diaphragm, resulting in faster charging." Tata Motors Price Hike 2025: Indian Automaker To Increase Prices for Passenger and Electric Vehicles From April, Hike Will Vary Based on Model, Variant.

BYD Auto Unveiled Fast-Charging Platform Able to Charge EV in 5 Minutes

NEWS: BYD has unveiled its new EV platform, and along with it a new 1,000kW EV charging system that it says will charge an EV in 5 minutes, about as long as it takes a regular car to refuel. BYD’s new battery and charging system was capable of providing 470 kilometers (292… pic.twitter.com/kWdGd9HD7r — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 17, 2025

