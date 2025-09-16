Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to lay off up to 1,000 employees at its electric vehicle plant in Cologne, Germany, due to low demand for electric cars. As per a report of Reuters, the company said, “In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts.” Starting from January 2026, the plant will move to a single-shift operation, resulting in job cuts at Ford. The company further stated that it will offer voluntary redundancy packages to affected employees at the Cologne electric vehicle centre. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off More Than 200 Contractors Working on AI Projects Including Gemini and AI Overviews, Says Report.

‘Ford To Cut Up to 1,000 Jobs at Cologne Plant’

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

