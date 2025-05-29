Banana Peel Car, a custom Honda Civic EG, caught the attention of the people in Taiwan and called the lowest car on the road in the country. Taiwan's lowest car, nicknamed "Banana Peel Car", shows the upper part of a Honda Civic model cut like a flat banana peel that can be driven on the roads. The car was fully modified by the SGT (Stance Garage Taiwan) team and led by Lan Dong. Reports said the drivers must lie down and use cameras instead of mirrors to control the Banana Peel Car. As per the video, no visible wheels or pedals touch the ground. Despite its slim or Banana Peel-like design, people surprised to know that it can be driven. Good News for EV Buyers in Maharashtra, Govt To Offer INR 2 Lakh Subsidy, Exemption From Motor Vehicle Tax and Road Toll Under New EV Policy 2025; All Details Here.

Taiwan's Lowest Car - Honda Civic EG Called "Banana Peel Car Caught Public's Attention (Viral Video)

Taiwan’s lowest car, nicknamed the Banana Peel, is a real Honda Civic so low it looks like it’s melting into the road surface. Crazy cool ride vibes! zoom zoom 🚗 pic.twitter.com/FTi6UAHeG3 — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) May 24, 2025

