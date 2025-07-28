Honda Shine 100 DX pre-bookings open in India from August 1, 2025. The new Honda 100cc segment motorcycle was unveiled last week after 25 years of Honda's operations in India had been completed. The bike comes with a 98.98cc single-cylinder engine that can generate seven hp at 7,500 rpm and achieve 8.04 peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a four-speed transmission. Honda Shine 100 DX has a fully-digital LED, telescopic suspension at the front, twin-shock absorbers at the rear , and drum brakes on the front and rear ends. It is available in Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black shades. The Honda Shine 100 DX price in India will be revealed on August 1, 2025. It is expected to cost between INR 80,000 to INR 85,000. Honda CB125 Hornet, Honda Shine 100 DX Unveiled in India, Bookings Open From August 1, 2025; Check Features and Specifications.

Honda Shine 100 DX Price Will Be Revealed on August 1, 2025

Engineered for performance, precision and efficiency discover the advanced technology inside that makes every ride smoother, smarter and more reliable.#Honda #Honda2Wheelers #ThePowerOfDreams #Shine100DX #NayiShine100DXSolidHai pic.twitter.com/CsurJ4YVkd — Honda 2 Wheelers India (@honda2wheelerin) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)