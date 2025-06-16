Honda BigWing India dropped a teaser image of its upcoming adventure motorcycle. In the teaser image on social media, Honda BigWing showed only the glimpse of headlight and wrote, "Stay tuned to level up your adventure game". Honda has several adventure and touring bikes in India such as Honda NX500 Honda CRF300 Rally which are already launched in India. On the other hand, Honda NC750X and Honda CB150X are expected to launch soon. According to reports, Honda Transalp XL750 is expected to launch in June or July 2025. Citroen C3 Limited Sports Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

Honda BigWing Teased New Adventure Bike

