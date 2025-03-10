Hyundai Motor Group-owned Kia revealed its Kia EV4 lineup, Kia's first electric sedan and hatchback offering both style and versatility. Kia has unveiled new models, including Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2. Previously, the car provided Kia EV3, Kia EV6 and Kia EV9 to different markets. With the new Kia EV4, the South Korean automobile company aims to broaden its customer options in the domestic market. The video showed Kia EV4 new model and Kia EV4 GT-Line models. Kia Crosses 60,000 SUV Deliveries via Rail Network in India’s Multiple Regions, Credits Newly Launched Double-Decker Train With Capacity of 264 Cars.

Kia EV4 New Lineup Revealed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)