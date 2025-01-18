Kia unveiled the new EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. At Auto Expo 2025, the 2025 Kia EV6 was teased with a sportier and an aggressive look. The new Kia EV6 comes with connected DRLs, 19-inch glossy alloy wheels, and Starmap LED rear combination lamps at the rear. The 2025 EV6 includes a premium cabin that features a dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved display for infotainment and navigation. The Kia EV6 Facelift comes with a Hands-on Detection technology feature on the steering wheel for safety. The 2025 Kia EV6 is powered by an 84kWh battery, replacing the older 77.4kWh unit. While the range has dropped from 708 km to 650 km per charge, it offers 325 PS of power and 605 Nm of torque. The new Kia EV6 is equipped with ADAS 2.0 and 350kW fast charging, which can go from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Bookings for the 2025 EV6 are now open, and interested customers can visit the official website or go to the nearest showroom to reserve the vehicle. The new EV6 price will be announced in March 2025. 2025 Honda CBR650R, Honda CB650R Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New Honda Motorcycles.

New Kia EV6 Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

