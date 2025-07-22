French automaker Renault revealed a new teaser trailer of its upcoming 2025 Renault Triber. The company shared a video that showed a new logo on the car. Renault Triber is one of the most affordable MPVs in the Indian market with space that accommodates up to seven people. The latest Renault Triber is se set to launch in India on July 23, 2025 (tomorrow). The car will feature a new design with additional features. It is expected to continue offering the same 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine. It will be mated with five-speed manual and five-speed automated manual transmission. MG M9 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New EV MPV From MG Motor Launched in India.

Renault Triber 2025 Launching on July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)