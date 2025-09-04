In a shocking incident in the United Kingdom, an Indian bike rider, Yogesh Alekari's motorcycle was stolen by four unidentified men. The bike, a white and orange KTM 390 Adventure motorbike, was Alekari's companion for a round-the-world road trip, which was flagged off in Mumbai in May before he arrived in London recently. Three days ago, a distraught Yogesh Alekari took to social media to speak about the theft which occurred in the central England city of Nottingham last week. He also shared videos of the helmet-wearing thieves who can be seen fleeing with his bike. As per the PTI report, the "fully loaded" was packed with all of Alekari's personal belongings, including passport, laptop and cameras. The bike rider described the bike as his home had already clocked over 24,000 kilometres across 16 countries. Yogesh Alekari goes by the name of "Roaming Wheels" on Instagram and has over 1,85,000 followers. Sharing an update about the bike theft incident, Yogesh Alekari said that there has been no update from the police. However, he said that he has been receiving good support from the Indian Embassy in the UK. ‘Shashi Tharoor Now Has a Competitor’: Man’s Bizarre Reaction to Punjab Floods in Broken English Goes Viral, Video Leaves Internet in Splits.

Indian Biker's Motorbike Stolen in UK, Shares Video of Theft

Yogesh Alekari Narrates Story of His KTM Bike Being Stolen

Yogesh Alekari Says He Will Receive a New Passport Soon, Thanks Indian Embassy

