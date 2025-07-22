Tesla India announced that all Indian customers can directly place an order on the official website. Elon Musk's company also confirmed offering Priority Delivery service to Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram. Tesla is allowing 34 Indian states to order EVs from its website. The states include Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Currently, the company only offers Tesla Model Y in India. Tesla Diner Opens in LA, Humanoid Robot Optimus Seen Serving Customers at Elon Musk's Retro-Futuristic Restaurant (See Pics and Videos).

Tesla India Allows to Order EVs Directly from Website to 34 States in India

Now everyone in India can order directly on our website pic.twitter.com/rwLlNUioaK — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) July 22, 2025

