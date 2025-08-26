TVS Motor Company is set to launch its new Jupitar 'Orbiter' electric model in India on August 28, 2025. The new TVS Orbiter is expected to be introduced below INR 1 lakh and it may sit below iQube. Reports suggested that the upcoming TVS EV model could be named 'Orbiter'. It would likely use high-mounted motor to bring down costs. TVS Orbiter is expected to come with a basic LCD console. More details are expected to be revelaed soon by TVS Motor Company on its 'Orbiter'. The company shared posts on social media with TVS Jupitar hashtags, likely hinting it would be part of the brand. Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, Scout Sixty Limited, Scout Bobber, Scout Classic, Sport Scout, 101 Scout, Super Scout Motorcycles Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

