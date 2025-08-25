New Delhi, August 25: Indian Motorcycles has introduced its new Scout series bike range with classic and modern features in India. The Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty series includes three models - Scout Sixty Classic, Scout Sixty Bobber and Sport Scout Sixty. On the other hand, the Scout range of flagship motorcycles includes Scout Classic, Super Scout, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout and 101 Scout.

The price of the Scout range by Indian Motorcycles starts at INR 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All eight cruiser bikes have been designed by offering the classic American design paired with modern technology and matching performance. Renault Kiger Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Compact SUV Launched in India.

Indian Motorcycle Scout Series Prices of Each Variant

Scout Sixty Bobber Price in India – INR 12.99 lakh

Sport Scout Sixty Price in India – INR 13.28 lakh

Scout Sixty Limited Price in India – INR 13.42 lakh

Scout Bobber Price in India – INR 13.99 lakh

Scout Classic Price in India – INR 14.02 lakh

Sport Scout Price in India – INR 14.09 lakh

101 Scout Price in India - INR 15.99 lakh

Super Scout Price in India – INR 16.15 lakh

Scout Series Bike Specifications and Features (Highlights)

The Scout Sixty series comes with a new 999cc SpeedPlus engine (V-twin motor and liquid-cooled), capable of producing up to 85 bhp power and 87 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the flagship India Scout range includes a 1,250cc SpeedPlus engine with a V-twin motor, capable of producing up to 111 bhp power and 109 Nm peak torque. Each engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The cruiser bikes are offered in three trims - Standard, Limited and Limited+Tech. Ola Diamondhead Teased, Ola Electric Company Confirms Electric Sports Bike Coming With ‘Remote Summon’ and ‘Kutrim Silicon-Enabled Intelligence’ (Watch Video).

The Standard trims get a small digital display, LED lighting, an analogue cluster and dual-channel ABS. The Limited trims include ride modes, traction control, metallic paint, cruise control and USB charging port. Indian Motorcycles offers Bluetooth connectivity and connected tech, as well as a colour TFT and keyless ignition option in the Limited+Tech trims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).