A bomb explosion near the foreign ministry in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed “several” people, the Taliban-run government said. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 4 pm local time on Wednesday. This marks the first major attack in the country this year. Afghanistan Blast: At Least 10 Dead, Eight Injured in Explosion at Kabul Military Airport.

