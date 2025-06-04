Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (NSE: ABFRL) tumbled sharply by 10% on June 4, dropping INR 8.60 to INR 77.40 as of 9:58 AM IST. The stock opened at INR 81.70 and recorded the same level as its intraday high before slipping to a low of INR 77.40. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at INR 9,410 crore. Tata Tech Share Price Today, June 04: Stock Dips Over 1% Amid Early Market Volatility, Check Latest Price on NSE.

