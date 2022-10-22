Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic attacks and controversies over the last few months has reportedly led luxury fashion house Balenciaga to cut ties with the rapper. WWD reported that Kering, parent company of the French fashion house, revealed that it would no longer be working with the rapper in future projects. The statement read, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt at His Ramp Debut in the Balenciaga Show at Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West

