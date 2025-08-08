On Friday, August 8, 2025, banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will remain closed in observance of Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a cultural festival celebrated by the Lepcha community. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s state-wise holiday calendar, this closure applies to both public-sector and private banks in Gangtok. However, banks across the rest of the country will operate as usual. The RBI declares bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which includes national, regional, and RTGS holidays. Apart from these, banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. As per the RBI’s 2025 calendar, 15 bank holidays are scheduled throughout August, varying by state, with today’s being one of the regional observances. RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

