Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP) stocks opened in the red today, June 27. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP) were trading at INR 1,531.55 and saw a decline of INR 0.80 or 0.05 per cent. Stocks of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 1,545 today, June 27 and July 14, 2022, respectively. Nestle India Share Price Today, June 27: Stocks of Nestle India Limited Open in Green Today, Rise by 0.14% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, June 27, 2025

Bharti Airtel stocks opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)