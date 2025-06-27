Nestle India Share Price Today, June 27: Stocks of Nestle India Limited Open in Green Today, Rise by 0.14% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE

Stocks of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) opened in green today, June 27, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) were trading at INR 2,434.90 according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. Notably, Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) stocks rose by INR 3.50 or 0.14 per cent. It is worth noting that stocks of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) saw their 52-week high of INR 2,778 on September 27, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 2,110 on March 5 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 27, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Nestle India Share Price Today, June 27, 2025

Shares of Nestle India opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

